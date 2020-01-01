Onguene shines as CSKA Moscow reach Russian Women's Cup final

The Indomitable Lioness star impressed as her side subdued Ryazan in the first semi-final encounter on Saturday

Gabrielle Onguene put up an impressive show for CSKA Moscow as they confirmed their place in the 2020 Russian Women's Cup final following Saturday's 2-1 semi-final win over Ryazan.

Going into the contest, CSKA had defeated Krasnodar 2-1 to reach the semi-final two weeks ago, while Ryazan edged Chertanovo in the quarter-final by the same scoreline on the same day.

The Red and Blue team made a promising start to the encounter when Tatyana Petrova fired them ahead after just five minutes at the Spartak Olympian Stadium.

Maksim Zinovyev's team continued to pile the pressure on Ryazan defence and found another breakthrough in the 27th minute as Petrova bagged her brace and her side's second of the match.

After the break, last season's runners up made the best start in the second half but could not find a way past CSKA's defence.

Ryazan, however eventually found the back of the net through Ksenia Tsybutovich but her effort seven minutes from time was not enough to deny Zinovyev's side a place in the final.

The Cameroonian striker was in action for the duration of the match and was finally able to inspire her side to a first Cup final since the 2017 triumph.

Having clinched a final spot, CSKA will face the second semi-final winner of November 4th's Zvezda Perm/Yenisey and Zenit Saint Petersburg/ Lokomotiv Moscow.