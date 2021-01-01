Onguene on target as CSKA Moscow silence Krasnodar

The Cameroonian continued her impressive start to the new campaign as her side celebrated their second win this term

Gabrielle Onguene was on target as CSKA Moscow beat Krasnodar 4-0 in Saturday's Russian Women's Premier League encounter.

Cameroon's Onguene, who found the back of the net twice in her side's 7-0 victory over Rubin Kazan last week, was handed a starting place and she made the best of her chance at Krasnodar.

CSKA continued from where they left off after the massive home victory over Kazan, as they built on a fine start, cruising past Krasnodar.

The Russian champions made a bright start to the contest when Tetyana Kozyrenko opened the scoring after just three minutes thanks to an assist from Nadezhda Smirnova.

Olga Chernova doubled the lead for the visitors when she struck in the 20th minute to ensure a comfortable two-goal lead at half-time.

After the restart, Onguene added a third of the match for CSKA on the hour mark before Smirnova got on the scoresheet to wrap up the victory for the visitors from the penalty spot 12 minutes from full-time.

With her latest goal, Cameroon's Onguene who was in action for 84 minutes before being replaced by Lyubov Yashchenko, has now increased her tally to three in three games this season for CSKA.

Despite the triumph, the result keeps CSKA in the third position on the Russian table, with seven points from three games - two behind second Lokomotiv Moscow and leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Following the second triumph, CSKA will seek to resume their good run after the international break when they battle Yenisey on April 17.