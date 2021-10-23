Super-sub Riyad Mahrez scored high as Manchester City gunned down Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The Algeria international made a cameo appearance at the Falmer Stadium – replacing Gabriel Jesus in the 87th minute – nonetheless, that did not stop him from finding the net.

With barely the last kick of the game, the African star latched on to an offload from Phil Foden in the box, firing a left-footed strike past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with ease.

Despite not playing for up to 10 minutes, the former Leicester City star made an appreciable impact during the game in which he was entrusted with the responsibility of troubling the visitors’ backline.

With his only shot of the game, he found the net to become the Citizens’ highest goalscorer in all competitions in 2021.

He also accounted for 12 touches and eight passes with a passing accuracy of 100 percent.

Speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his team’s result over Graham Potter’s Seagull.

"It was really good [the first half]. We know exactly which team we faced today,” Guardiola told Sky Sports, as per the Manchester City website.

“Not just for the results, because the way they play is quite similar to last season. The difference is this season they are more effective.

"It’s a good lesson for us. For half an hour of the second half, they were better than us. This game must be played with the ball and when you don’t have it anything can happen.

"We suffered and for the future, it will be good. It doesn’t matter the circumstances; we have to play. First half, the first 10 minutes of the second and the last five minutes that what we have done.

“The middle of the season they were better. They played with a diamond; we didn’t adjust as quick as possible. It is a huge victory for us."



With this result, Manchester City are second in the English top-flight having garnered 20 points from nine matches.

The reigning English kings are next in action in the EFL Cup on Wednesday on the road at West Ham.