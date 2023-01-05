Onana confident Scudetto race is open after ending Osimhen's Napoli unbeaten run

Andre Onana is buzzing after Inter Milan's vital 1-0 win over Napoli insisting it will benefit other teams in Serie A.

Inter Milan handed Napoli their first Serie A loss

Onana believes Scudetto race now open

Inter fourth on the table

WHAT HAPPENED: Onana was asked whether the Championship race opened up after their victory against leaders Napoli on Wednesday night.

Edin Dzeko scored the only goal after the break to help Inter Milan hand the league leaders their first domestic loss in the ongoing campaign.

The former Cameroon international had to be at his best to pull several top saves to ensure his team collected three points.

Onana conceded it was an important win and it will benefit other teams.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think that by playing like this we can play against everyone. I am happy, very happy with the great work that the team has done. Now we are already looking forward to the next match," Onana said as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

"Yes, I think so. Today it was too important to win, I'm glad we did it. It was a decisive match for Serie A, not just for us, but for everyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana was returning to competitive action for the first time since the World Cup in Qatar where he fell out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song and later on announced his retirement.

Onana insisted his focus is on club football hoping to inspire Internazionale to greater heights in the ongoing campaign.

The win on Wednesday put Inter Milan on 33 points, eight less than Victor Osimhen's Napoli who enjoy the top spot.

WHAT NEXT: Onana and Inter Milan hope for another win when they play Monza on Saturday.