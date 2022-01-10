Andre Onana is delighted with Cameroon’s opening triumph over Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations, but has called on the Indomitable Lions to improve after their unconvincing showing against the Stallions.

The Afcon hosts required a pair of Vincent Aboubakar penalties to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 on Sunday, having initially fallen behind to Gustavo Sangare’s volleyed goal.

Despite the victory, the hosts were less than convincing—looking nervy, jittery and rash—as they struggled to manage the emotion of the occasion.

“It’s not the match we hoped for, but we’re all happy with the result,” Onana told GOAL. “It’s clear we all need to improve, but errors make for learning, and we're satisfied with the victory but not the performance of the team.

“We could have done better, but we’re learning every day,” he added. “I’m happy with the result, although we could have played a better match.”

While Onana acknowledges that playing in front of home fans raises the stakes for the Indomitable Lions, he’s confident that the passionate support in Yaounde can give the Central African giants the edge as they go in search of their sixth continental crown.

“[Playing at home] is an extra pressure, an additional pressure,” he continued, “but it was good, it was motivating, it was top this feeling.

“It was indescribable, and to play a tournament in such an atmosphere, at home, it’s special, it’s an honour, an extra responsibility and I'm so happy to participate.

“To be here and have this harmony with this crowd is magnificent,” he added. “They were the 12th man, they pushed us.”

Cameroon have been made to wait 50 years to host the Nations Cup, and are the only team in the tournament’s history to have won the competition more than once without having clinched the honour on home soil.

“All I’m taking from this is the victory of Cameroon, this 33rd edition, and to play at home is magnificent. Cameroon won the first match,” Onana concluded. “I’m so happy to be here, playing in front of my fathers, our fans, it’s something amazing.

“I’m happy with the victory, so let’s enjoy it now.”

Next up for Cameroon, they face Ethiopia in their second group game on Thursday, before concluding their opening round of fixtures against Cape Verde next Monday.