On par with Giggs and Totti - Baddrol Bakhtiar is the ultimate one-club man

A rarity in the modern game, Baddrol Bakhtiar's stay with Kedah has plenty of ups and downs but the midfielder has the capacity for evolution.

The term ‘legend’ is loosely given out these days for miniscule achievements that a player can have at a club but it is 100% the right term to classify Baddrol Bakhtiar, who in his 16th season with Kedah and still going strong - Malaysia’s very own Ryan Giggs.

Just like Giggs who only has Manchester United as the list of clubs he has ever played for in his professional career, Kedah’s jersey was and still the only one that Baddrol has worn since he made his professional bow back in 2006 when he was only a fresh faced 18-year-old.

In the old days, it was far more common to see players stick with one team throughout their career but in the modern game, it is rarity. Especially given that while there were successful years, Kedah are not always in the hunt for trophies and a talent such as Baddrol would not be short of suitors.

Throughout the years there have been plenty of offers for Baddrol to leave Kedah but for a variety of reasons, he has not exercised those options and has remained loyal to the Red Eagles. Revered by the club and adored by the fans, the now 32-year-old has achieved a legendary status with both parties.

And just like Giggs did with United, Baddrol’s continued allegiance with Kedah has seen him win everything there is to win in Malaysian football from league titles to cup triumphs, the midfielder is one of the most decorated players the game has ever seen in this country.

Incredibly in his first two seasons with the team between 2006 and 2008, he already had a clean sweep of all the major trophies on offer. Double treble is what the 2006-07 and 2007-08 season was known for Kedah when they won back-to-back Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

It was the heyday of Kedah then under the stewardship of Azraai Khor with Baddrol providing the youthful exuberance and Marlon James firing on all cylinders up front. Baddrol would continue to pick up trophies in years to come but not in such dominant style.

There were dark days as well for three seasons between 2013 and 2015 when Kedah found themselves competing in the second tier of Malaysian football, the Premier League. Even then Baddrol stayed with them and helped them win promotion back to the top tier by winning the 2015 Premier League.

One difference between Baddrol and Giggs (aside from the obvious difference in quality of the player and the competition that they play in) is that while the later is play wide and centrally but with both roles in the more attacking sense, the former conforms the true meaning of a versatile midfielder.

Starting out as a right winger or a wide right midfielder, Baddrol’s delivery combined with his shooting skills quickly earned him a permanent spot in the team. But over the years, Baddrol has also worn other hats and not once looked out of his depth in any of those roles.

Capable of also operating from the left, Baddrol has been asked to move centrally to not only play in the attacking midfielder role or a box-to-box variety but has also fulfilled that of a defensive midfielder where someone like Xabi Alonso comes to mind because of similar quarterback playmaking styles.

If there's one key area of Baddrol’s game that is unrivalled and second to none in the country, it’s probably his long diagonal passing ability. That is a major weapon in his arsenal and many coaches during his time have looked to utilise that skill for quick attacking moves.

A quiet and unassuming man who has faced the public and media so many times over the span of his career, it is hard to get more than the generic answers with Baddrol during press conferences or interviews about the game but away from the cameras, he’s a soft-spoken and well-mannered person.

Having shown that he has the capability to keep reinventing himself, Baddrol’s time in football is nowhere near the end just yet. The future could still change and he may yet find himself wearing a different badge on his chest but for now, he is the undisputed one-club man, the likes that the game in Malaysia may never see again.