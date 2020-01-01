Omeruo’s Leganes held to goalless draw by Ramon Azeez’s Granada

Nothing could separate the teams featuring the two Nigeria internationals

Ramon Azeez made the Granada starting XI and his side was able to claim a point in a 0-0 draw with Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes on Monday night in La Liga.

The 27-year-old Nigerian midfielder has been involved in the Andalusian outfit's last two games, against Real Betis and Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal, which ended in a 2-2 draw and 1-0 defeat, respectively.

He had been an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Oghenekaro Etebo’s Getafe at the restart of league activities.

More teams

For Omeruo, he completed 90 minutes for the third time since the league restart, after failing to get any minutes in only one game which was a 2-0 defeat away to Barcelona last week.

This match at the Estadio Butarque did not have much action, but it was a little feisty with eight yellow cards being produced, four for both teams.

Omeruo was strong defensively, making four clearances, six interceptions, and had 100% success with his aerial duels, winning three in three. The 26-year-old also had 49 touches, 27 accurate passes at 77% and accurately played four out of eight long balls.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has clocked 1,781 minutes of football for the side this season after arriving on a permanent deal from Chelsea, having spent the previous campaign on loan.

Azeez, meanwhile, only played in the first half and made 23 touches, 15 accurate passes (88%) while being accurate with one long ball, aerial duel and ground duel.

He has played a total of 23 games for Granada this season, scoring two goals, one of them in a famous 2-0 victory over Barcelona on September 21, 2019, and providing another two assists.

Article continues below

Another Nigerian and defensive partner of Omeruo in Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute in this game, having played the opening three games since the restart. The 23-year-old made a costly error that led to the first goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Valladolid.

Awaziem has made a total of 21 La Liga appearances for Leganes since joining on loan from FC Porto. The Enugu-born defender was previously on the books of Nantes and Rizepor, also on loan.

Leganes remain rooted in 19th position on the table and are four points away from safety. Granada, meanwhile, are in a comfortable ninth spot with 43 points.