Omeruo doubtful for Nigeria’s friendly tie with Algeria after injury during Leganes’ league loss to Las Palmas

The Super Eagles defender could not finish Friday’s Spanish second division clash, raising fears over his availability for the match in Oran

Nigeria could be without defender Kenneth Omeruo for their friendly match with Algeria this month after he picked up an injury during Leganes’ 1-0 defeat to Las Palmas on Friday.

The 28-year-old limped off in the 74th minute of the Spanish second division tie and while Leganes are yet to reveal the extent of the injury, the issue should worry Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro ahead of the match in Oran.

Omeruo has featured in all five of Leganes’ league matches this season, having played 90 minutes in the first four, before Friday’s setback.

The centre-back was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June and is considered a key member of the team given his experience.

Omeruo, who has 57 caps and two goals for Nigeria, is one of the longest-serving Super Eagles players, having made his debut as a 19-year-old in January 2013 and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Afcon.

He was named in Nigeria's final squad for the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and started in all four games as the West Africans finished second in their group before being eliminated by France at the Round of 16.

The Leganes captain joined Chelsea in January 2012 after spells at Sunshine Stars and Anderlecht as a trialist before he was signed from the Belgian side’s academy by Standard Liege.

Following loan spells at Dutch side ADO Den Hagg, Middlesbrough in the Championship and Turkish Super Lig clubs Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor, Omeruo joined Leganes, initially on loan in August 2018, before making the move permanent the following season and has managed 54 games for the Spanish second division side, scoring one goal.

If he does not win the fitness race for the September 27 clash, Omeruo will be the second high-profile absentee following the thigh injury suffered by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool which will keep him out for close to one month.

Nigeria and Algeria have faced each other six times with the Super Eagles winning thrice while the North Africans have managed one victory, the win coming during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final when they won 2-1 en route to the final.