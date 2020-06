Omeruo and Awaziem shine in Leganes draw against Mallorca

The Nigeria internationals played key roles for the Cucumber Growers as they earned their first point since March

Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem featured as Leganes secured a 1-1 draw against Mallorca in Friday’s La Liga game at Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Since the resumption of the Spanish top-flight after the coronavirus postponement, the Cucumber Growers clinched their first point against the Vermilions.

The Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit has lost their previous two games against Real Valladolid and league leaders Barcelona.

More teams

In an effort to return to winning ways and keep a clean sheet, manager Javier Aguirre paired Omeruo and Awaziem along with Unai Bustinza at the heart of the defence.

It was, however, their hosts that opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Salva Sevilla but they battled to equalize and avoid a third consecutive defeat, with the Super Eagles stars starring.

Omeruo won five aerial contests in the encounter and had a 75% successful pass rate while his compatriot Awaziem played two shots and made one tackle.

Oscar Rodriguez scored the equalizing goal with three minutes left to play to help Leganes pick their 24th point in 30 games this season.

Omeruo featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Awaziem was on parade for 81 minutes before making way for Javier Aviles.

Cameroonian midfielder Ibrahim Amadou played for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Miguel Angel Guerrero while Ivory Coast international Roger Assale featured for 81 minutes.

Article continues below

The African stars will hope to help Leganes return to winning ways when they face Granada, who will be expected to feature Nigeria’s Ramon Azeez, on June 22.

Omeruo and Awaziem have made 21 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers in this campaign and will hope to continue their consistent performances.

The duo are key members of the Super Eagles and were part of the side that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.