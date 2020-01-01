Omenuke Mfulu: Elche midfielder eager to experience ‘one of the best leagues in the world’ La Liga

The DR Congo international has spoken of his excitement after helping the Green-striped ones gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight

Omenuke Mfulu has expressed his eagerness to experience La Liga action, which he ranked as ‘one of the best leagues in the world’.

The 26-year-old joined the Green-striped ones last summer from Red Star and made 18 league appearances for the side in his debut campaign.

His effort was enough to help the Martinez Valero outfit gained promotion to the Spanish top-flight through playoff after finishing the regular Segunda Division campaign in the sixth spot.

The former Democratic Republic of the Congo U20 midfielder is delighted with his side’s feat and looks forward to his debut campaign in La Liga.

“It was a unique moment. We play football to experience emotions like this. We immediately thought of our families, our loved ones, and this long season, which has really been very, very long with the Covid-19. It was a great moment,” Mfulu told Goal.

“I'm not completely satisfied [with my contribution] because I had an injury, without that I think I would have had a more complete season.

“But the promotion reduces that feeling. I took part in all the playoffs matches and some important matches anyway. I would have liked to have played more, but I remember the good side with the promotion.

"It is something exceptional to be able to discover La Liga. It is one of the two best leagues in the world for me. I want to taste it. I will be happy to take part in this experience and participate in it.”

Mfulu started his career with Lille youth setup before joining French rivals Reims in 2013, where he made 20 league appearances.

The midfielder teamed up with Red Star in the summer of 2017 and enjoyed more playing time, featuring in 48 appearances for the club.

Mfulu has reflected on his journey so far and explains how teaming up with the Stade Bauer outfit revived his career, having struggled at Reims.

“It is true that I have an unusual journey with a lot of changes of clubs and different scenarios each season,” he continued.

“This is a reward for the work I have done so far. I came down from a division, I came back up, I had a difficult season with Reims but it's like a blessing for me.

“[At Reims] we went down to Ligue 2. The coach also changed. Michel Der Zakarian took charge of the team and he was not counting on me. Unfortunately, I was unable to find a way out in time. I stayed there and it clearly slowed my progress.

“My adventure at the Red Star completely revived me after my difficult season in Reims. I had come to find some playing time, and that's what I got.

“I was not expected to be a captain. It was Formosa Mendy but with the change of coach, I finished with the armband. Of course, that was an important step.”

The midfielder has previously starred for the Democratic Republic of the Congo U20 and hopes to get a chance with the senior team to further prove his worth.

“It is completely a goal. I hope that will be done soon. I have the feeling that I am no longer very far. We will have to continue to work very hard to get there,” he added.

Mfulu will hope to hit the ground running in their opening La Liga game of the season against Real Sociedad on September 26.