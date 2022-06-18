Omar Daf: Ex-Senegal defender named new Dijon coach

The 45-year-old has agreed to pen a two-year deal and will join the Reds in readiness for the new campaign

Ex-Senegal international Omar Daf has been named the new coach for French Ligue 2 side Dijon.

The 45-year-old was confirmed as the coach on a two-year deal after leaving rivals Sochaux on Friday.

“Dijon have formalised the appointment of Omar Daf as the coach,” confirmed a statement on their official website. “The new Dijon coach has signed a two-year contract [plus one year optional].”

The statement continued: “To succeed Patrice Garande as a coach, the DFCO has chosen to place its trust in Omar Daf, former technician of the FC Sochaux Montbeliard's first team since 2018.

“He has been involved in the City of the Dukes until June 2024. Within his technical staff, he can count on Stephane Mangione, record holder of matches at the DFCO (274), new assistant coach.

“Aged 45, the native of Dakar [Senegal] had a rich career as a player under the colours of Sochaux Montbeliard [1997-2009 then 2012-2013] and Stade Brestois [2009-2012] while defending the colours of his country [55 selections] with which he will reach the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup and the final of the African Cup of Nations the same year.

“In total, the ex-defender played 163 Ligue 1 matches, 94 Ligue 2 matches, and around 10 European matches.”

Speaking on the appointment, Daf said: “I am very happy to be here. The desire of the President and the leaders to bring me here played a major role. It's an ambitious club, which is why I chose this project. I am a man of projects, I subscribe to this sense.

“When you start a new project, you have ambitions; you want to go as high as possible but always with a lot of humility. There have been complicated seasons, we will have to stabilize, and rebuild while keeping this ambition.”

On leaving Sochaux for Dijon, Daf explained: “Sochaux is the club that trained me, launched me into the professional club, and also gave me the opportunity to train at the highest level. I will always be grateful to this great club for everything it has given me in building the man I am today. It's a page that turns.

“I will try to bring all my experience to Dijon. The leaders explained this project to me, which appealed to me. Today, I will give 100 percent to help the club achieve these goals. It is a club with ambitions.”

Article continues below

Born in Dakar, Daf began playing football with US Goree. At age 17, a Belgian football scout, Karel Brokken, recruited him to Belgian Second Division side KVC Westerlo, where he began his professional career.

A year later, he joined French Championnat National Two side Thonon-Chablais, before embarking on a 12-year spell with Sochaux in 1997. He managed 55 caps for the Lions of Teranga and did not score for them.