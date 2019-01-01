Olympic Qualifiers: Cameroon's Akaba not underrating Cote d'Ivoire after Nigeria elimination

The forward insists the Indomitable Lionesses are leaving no stone unturned ahead of Saturday's Olympic qualifying fixture in Abidjan

Henriette Akaba insists Cameroon will do all they can to overcome Cote d'Ivoire in the fourth round of the African Women's Olympic Games qualifiers on Saturday.

The Central Africans are seeking to make a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since their maiden campaign in London in 2012 but they must edge out the Ivorians in the qualifying series first.

The Indomitable Lionesses are in Abidjan for a first-leg tie with Cote d'Ivoire at Parc des Sports in Treichville on Saturday before the return leg four days later at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

With the Ivorians' elimination of African champions Nigeria in mind, the Amazone FAP star has vowed to ensure her side avoid a slip up against Clementine Toure's ladies.

“Our victory against DR Congo for me was a step further especially after the elimination of Nigeria," Akaba told Cafonline.com.

"The exit of Ghana also did not only shock us but motivated us to get the desired results to stay in the competition. We can only be proud to be in the race to get our ticket.

"We are still in the race and we were able to overcome opponents along the way which was not easy because we had to go beyond our capabilities to eliminate Ethiopia and DR Congo.

“We know that the match against Cote d'Ivoire will be very difficult especially because they eliminated Nigeria, but I will say it so loudly that nothing is impossible for anyone who believes.

“They have a very good coach in coach Clementine (Toure), and we know a good number of their players. We played against them in a friendly last year.

"We will fight for every ball for us to get the results we want. We are still improving as a team and games like this is another opportunity to get better."

Having seen off the Democratic Republic of the Congo in October, Alain Djeumba's side will fancy their chances of reaching the final round of the qualifiers, with a favourable first leg result in Abidjan.

The winner of the doubleheader will take on either Zambia and Kenya in the final stage of the qualifying series January next year.