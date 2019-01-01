Olympic Qualifier: Zambia must work extra hard against Kenya - Barbara Banda

After gaining a vital first-leg draw in Kenya, the Logrono striker is seeking to inspire her side to the final round with a win in Lusaka

Barbara Banda says Zambia must do everything right to subdue Kenya in the fourth round, second leg tie of the 2020 Africa Women's Olympic Games qualifier on Monday.

The Copper Queens, who have reached the fourth round of qualifying for the first time in history, look like they are heading to the final stage of the competition after a 2-2 first-leg draw in Kazarani last Friday.

Bruce Mwape's side, who are aiming to compete at the Olympic Games for the first time in Tokyo next year, are hoping to build on their two away goals to eliminate the East Africans.

The Logrono striker, who has scored four goals and provided four assists in eight outings for her Spanish outfit, urges her side to be determined and hard at work to beat the Kenyans in Lusaka.

"We drew 2-2 against Kenya in Kasarani which I think was a good result for us," Banda told Goal.

"I'm very impressed with my team's performance in the first leg and we are hoping to do everything possible at home to reach the final round of the qualifying series.

"I think that we have brighter chances to qualify for the next round because of the two aways goals we scored in Kenya.

Article continues below

"At home, we just need to be determined and work extra hard to contain and overcome them to reach the last round.

"At this point, I will appeal to the Zambian fans to come out in their numbers to support us today against Kenya in Lusaka."

Zambia will face Kenya in the reverse fixture at Nkoloma Stadium and the winner of the doubleheader will take on either Cameroon or Cote d'Ivoire in the final round in January next year.