Romario, Tevez and Neymar - Who are the top goalscorers in Olympic men's football?

Goal takes a look at the all-time highest goalscorers in Olympic football...

Football in the Olympics has been primarily an Under-23 competition since the 1992 games, with only three overaged players allowed in the squad for any team.

Hungary and Great Britain are the most successful teams in the history of Olympic men's football, winning the gold medal three times each. Hungary have also won the silver medal twice and the Bronze medal once.

Among the traditional giants of football, Argentina have won the gold twice. Their arch-rivals and five-time World Cup winners Brazil have won it just once in 2016.

Denmark's Sophus Nielsen and Hungary's Antal Dunai are the all-time highest goalscorers in the history of the Olympic men's football with 13 goals each to their name.

Argentina's Carlos Tevez and Brazil's Bebeto have scored eight goals each while Romario and Neymar have seven goals to their name. Neymar holds the record of scoring the fastest goals in Olympics football, 16 seconds which came against Honduras in the semifinal of the 2016 games. Brazil had won the tie 6-0.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at the all-time highest goalscorers in Olympics football's history. Players who have scored seven or more goals have been considered in this list.

Who are the top goalscorers in Olympics football's history?