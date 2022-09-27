Olunga scores third hat-trick in four games as Al-Duhail edge Al-Arabi in Qatar Stars Cup match

Kenya international Michael Olunga scored a third hat-trick in his last four games as Al-Duhail beat Al-Arabi 3-2 in the Qatar Stars Cup on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Olunga needed just four minutes at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium (Al Wakra Sports Club) to get his name on the scoresheet when he scored from a shot inside the area but the goal needed VAR confirmation before it was allowed.

Al-Duhail held on to take a 1-0 half-time lead but Al Arabi drew level eight minutes after the restart through Ibrahim Kalla. Olunga made it 2-1 eight minutes later before he completed his hat-trick 20 minutes from time. Al Arabi scored their second goal in the 85th minute from a penalty executed by Hamed Ismail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olunga has now scored 10 goals in his last five matches, nine of them coming from three hat-tricks, in the last four games. The Harambee Stars striker scored three to help his team defeat Al Markhiya 8-3 in another Qatari Stars Cup match on September 20, the victory coming after the lanky attacker had bagged a hat-trick in 3-0 victory over Qatar Sports Club 13 days earlier.

ALL EYES ON: Having delivered for Al-Duhail in their last two cup games with hat-tricks, the spotlight was on Olunga again on Monday, and he delivered another masterclass in front of goal to take the match ball home.

THE VERDICT: Olunga’s performance proved once again that he remains Al-Duhail’s main man and still the player to beat for the Golden Boot Award. Olunga, who was the Qatar Stars League 2021-22 top scorer with 24 goals, already has 11 goals this campaign, two in the league and nine in the cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR OLUNGA? Monday’s victory left Al-Duhail top of Group B with three points and he will have a chance to add to his tally on October 2 when Al-Duhail face Al-Gharafa in their next cup match at the Al Egla Training Facility.

Al-Gharafa are second in Group B with four points, two behind Al-Duhail, and Olunga will be expected to fire his side to another victory to maintain their top position on the table.