Oliseh to Liverpool’s Klopp: ‘Football will be boring if we all played same way’

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has written a message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after he openly criticised the tactics deployed by Tottenham Hotspur in the 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday.

After the 0-0 score in the first half, it was Spurs who took the lead courtesy of Heung-Min Son before Luis Diaz levelled things for the Reds at Anfield. But speaking after the game, the former Borussia Dortmund manager hit out at the North London outfit for their style of play insisting: “I don’t like this kind of football.”

Klopp explained as quoted by SkySports: “I am sorry; I am the wrong person to ask about [Spurs’ defending] because I don’t like this kind of football. But that is my personal problem. I think they are world-class and I think they should do more for the game.”

He continued: “It’s a game against Liverpool, they have 36 per cent possession. But that is my problem. I cannot coach it. So that is why I cannot do it.

“World-class players, [who] block all the balls. It is really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, whatever, absolutely fine, it’s just I can’t.

“But yes I respect everything they do. But it’s not me.”

His comments have received heavy criticism from 47-year-old, Oliseh, who admits he was left disappointed by Klopp.

Disappointing with all due respect to "kloppo". There are different ways of playing football,one should always respect the opponent's style. Up to him to find the key to win with the hugely gifted players in his possession. Football be boring if we all played the same way. No? https://t.co/AxKRbFzGeN — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) May 8, 2022

“Disappointing with all due respect to Klopp,” Oliseh, who managed 63 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored three goals, responded to a message on social media.

“There are different ways of playing football; one should always respect the opponent’s style. Up to him to find the key to win with the hugely gifted players in his possession. Football will be boring if we all played the same way.”

A physical yet technically gifted defensive midfielder, Oliseh played for world-famous clubs such as AFC Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. He played for Nigeria at the World Cups of 1994 and 1998 and also participated in the Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1996.

Oliseh, who was voted Africa’s third-best footballer in 1998 by Caf, is mostly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the group stage match against Spain in the 1998 World Cup, as Nigeria prevailed 3-2.

The draw was a setback for Liverpool in the Premier League title race against Manchester City.