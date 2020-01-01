Oliseh: How NFF, Caf and Fifa celebrated Nigeria legend at 46

The football governing bodies have sent birthday wishes to the former Nigeria international as he reaches a new age

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa have celebrated with Sunday Oliseh on his 46th birthday.

The midfielder was born in Abavo, Delta State, Nigeria and started his professional football career with Julius Berger in 1989.

Oliseh could best be remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Super Eagles at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The midfielder scored the winning goal for Nigeria in a group stage game against Spain, firing home a rocket-like shot from 25 yards.

The governing bodies have sent a heartfelt message to the former Super Eagles captain and coach as he reaches a new age, with Fifa recollecting his heroic display against Spain.

Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain and coach, @SundayOOliseh . Thank you for the memories. Have a good one legend! pic.twitter.com/k9dKJUZhBI — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 14, 2020

It's safe to say he won't be celebrating as ecstatically as he was that day in Nantes, but we hope @NGSuperEagles legend @SundayOOliseh is enjoying his 46th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/dSQEkeYpCb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 14, 2020

Oliseh began his European career in 1990, joining RFC Liege and made 75 appearances for the club during his four-year stay.

The midfielder then teamed up with Reggiana and spent a season with the side before he moved to FC Koln in 1995.

Oliseh joined Ajax in 1997 and made 54 league appearances for the Dutch outfit, winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup.

His scintillating performances soon caught the attention of Italian giants Juventus, who signed him in 1999 and won the Uefa Intertoto Cup with the side.

Oliseh moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2000 and enjoyed great success during his four-year stay with the club, winning the Bundesliga title.

He played for Belgian side Genk before his retirement from professional football in 2006 at the age of 31 years.

Oliseh was part of the Nigeria team that won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games and featured prominently as they clinched the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The midfielder also had an opportunity to coach the Super Eagles between 2015 and 2016 and enjoyed a string of impressive games during his time.

Oliseh has also previously managed Vervietois and Fortuna Sittard and served as sporting director of Eupen in 2007.