Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Man Utd 'turned out wrong' as he opens up on disastrous end to his tenure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United "turned out wrong".

Solskjaer accepted Ronaldo transfer mistake

Had a dream start at Old Trafford

Left the club in December 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after a gap of 12 years in the summer of 2021 while Solskjaer was in charge of United. The Norwegian manager revealed that while at the time of his signing it seemed that the club was getting one of the best goalscorers in the world, things didn't go according to plan in the long run. As the season progressed and the club started losing matches, things completely changed in the dressing room with certain players with massive egos hampering the atmosphere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Solskjaer said, "It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong. It felt so right when he signed and the fans felt that at that Newcastle game when Old Trafford was rocking (after Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 win). He was still one of the best goalscorers in the world, he was looking strong.

"When I looked at the fixtures it was going to be a deciding period: Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham, and Leicester away. Then Chelsea and Arsenal, plus Champions League games. Things went against us. It started with Aston Villa at home (a 1-0 defeat) and a late penalty miss. When you have a group you need everyone to pull in the same direction. When things didn’t go right, you could see certain players and egos came out. We beat Tottenham convincingly 3-0 away, but then we lost two games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Upon his return to United, the Portuguese became the highest goalscorer of the club in his first season as he netted 24 times and provided three assists in 38 appearances. Things started to go downhill in the succeeding season as Ronaldo was dropped on several occasions from the starting lineup by new manager Erik ten Hag and eventually, the two had a fallout which resulted in the player leaving for Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side, who have won just twice in the first five Premier League games, next take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.