Olawale claims Debreceni move can inspire 'dream' Super Eagles call-up

Having represented the West Africans at U17 and U20 level, the striker claims his move to Hungary will hasten a call-up to Jose Peseiro’s squad

Nigeria youth international Peter Olawale is confident his move to Debreceni will inspire a dream call-up to the Super Eagles squad.

After two seasons at the Israeli side Hapoel Ranana, the 20-year-old penned a three-year contract with the Hungarian elite division side, which will keep him at the Nagyerdei Stadium until 2025.

Olawale shot into the limelight after scoring at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup, although Manu Garba’s boys crashed out in the Round of 16.

According to him, a chance to play in the 2013 African champions' squad formed a reason to dump Ranana for the seven-time Hungarian kings.

“Change is constant in life, and I am glad to have moved to Debreceni,” Olawale told GOAL.

“To me, moving to the Hungarian topflight side was necessary after learning new things in the Israeli league.

“Aside from the prospect to keep playing topflight football under coach [Joao] Janeiro, one thing that popped in my mind is that moving to Debreceni will put me at advantage to get a Super Eagles call-up which is my ultimate.

“I feel honoured to have played for the Golden Eaglets [Nigeria U17] and Flying Eagles [Nigeria U20], the icing on my cake would be a Nigeria senior cap.”

During his spell in Israel, Olawale scored 16 goals and two assists in 44 games, he shares his experience at the Karnei Oren Memorial Stadium, and his 2022-23 campaign.

“Personally, it was a rewarding experience for me as a teenager to play among the big boys in the Israeli league,” he continued.

“At first it was frustrating because I had to miss crucial games due to injuries from physical contacts.

“However, I am more experienced now as I have what it takes to thrive in any league in Europe.

“Although, I will not state that I will score 50 or a hundred goals for my new team. But one thing is sure, I will hit double figures for Debreceni and help them win titles.

“I have interacted with my new teammates; they are welcoming and I can’t wait to get started.”

Olawale becomes the fourth African in Janeiro’s squad after Matar Dieye (Senegal), Karim Loukili (Morocco), and Sana Gomes (Guinea Bissau).

Barring any issues, the 20-year-old could make his debut against Mezokovesd-Zsory on August 22.