'Even great goalkeepers commit blunders' - Ojo backs Arsenal's Okonkwo after Hibernian howler

The goalkeeper's blunder cost the Gunners against the Hibs, but the ex-Flying Eagles star was quick to support the England youth international

Former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo leapt to the defence of Arthur Okonkwo following his howler in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Hibernian on Tuesday.

A mistake from the English shot-stopper of Nigerian descent on his debut ensured the Gunners ended up on the losing side in the pre-season friendly played at Easter Road.

The Scottish side took a 21st-minute lead after Okonkwo failed to deal with a back pass from Cedric Soares. Profiting from that, Martin Boyle had the simple task of putting the ball into an empty net.

Daniel MacKay doubled Hibs' advantage in the 69th minute, but Emile Smith Rowe reduced the deficit for Mikel Arteta's men eight minutes from full-time.

The 19-year-old's gaffe generated contrasting reactions on social media, but the Abia Warriors goalkeeper made light of the incident, quipping that even world-class goalkeepers make such errors.

"It was quite unfortunate that such happened to him on his debut for one of the greatest clubs in the world," Ojo told Goal.

"I really feel for him. Truth is even great goalkeepers commit blunders despite their years of experience.

"Talking from experience, I'm sure Okonkwo would not be happy with the blunder that cost him team victory. We will keep making mistakes as humans and we'll keep learning every day.

"All I know is that he'll come back better and stronger. The Premier League side's goalkeeper trainers also have a role to play in this too."

Okonkwo was promoted to Arsenal’s senior team this month after signing a long-term contract with the Emirates Stadium giants.

His error could hinder his chance to rival Runar Alex Runarsson and Bernd Leno for a place in the starting XI.

"That does not make him a poor goalkeeper and you can’t define his ability by just one game. All he needs now is encouragement from people around him," Ojo continued.

"Although, if he had kept a clean slate against Hibernians, he would have earned rave reviews and now that it is the other way around, he should not let that affect him.

"The deed has been done and the game can never be replayed. He is a fantastic goalkeeper and he has a very bright future ahead of him."

The Londoners will continue their training camp in Edinburgh, before taking on Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.