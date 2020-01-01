Oduro shines despite Birkirkara defeat against Olimpia Cluj

The Ghanaian forward featured prominently despite her Maltese side succumbing against the Romanian counterparts

Christabel Oduro impressed for Birkirkara as her Maltese side lost 2-1 against Romania Liga I women champions Olimpia Cluj on Tuesday.

The forward made her return to the Uefa Women's Champions League since 2016 when she featured for Israeli Ligat Nashim champions Ramat HaSharon.

The 28-year-old had represented Canada at U20 level before featuring five times at senior level, albeit in non-competitive matches and is still eligible to play at senior level for Ghana.

Since moving to Malta this summer, she has featured thrice in the BOV Women's League, scoring twice and she was handed her fourth start of the season against Cluj, giving a good account of herself.

The Maltese giants made a bright start to the contest but could not find a breakthrough until Oduro set up Alishia Sultana to break the deadlock for the visitors on the brink of half time.

After the break at Cluj Arena, the hosts bounced back when Sacha Vella's own goal gifted them the equaliser 11 minutes after the restart.

Seven minutes later, Mihaela Ciolacu finally bagged the winning goal for Cluj three minutes after her initial effort came off the woodwork.

Oduro featured for 73 minutes in the game before she was replaced by Mariah Cardona for Birkirkara.

The defeat saw Birkirkara's journey in the 2020-21 season of the Uefa Women's Champions League come to a disappointing end.

Oduro will hope to continue her solid display in the Maltese top-flight as Birkirkara will bid to retain the title in a bid to feature on the continent in the 2021-22 season.