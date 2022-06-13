Oburu: Kenya forward extends contract with Zesco United

The 24-year-old Harambee Star has penned a three-year deal to stay with the Ndola-based club ahead of the new season

Kenya international Vincent Oburu has extended his stay with Zambian Super League side Zesco United.

The 24-year-old Harambee Star has agreed to pen a three-year contract after impressing in his first season with the Ndola-based club.

“Zesco United is delighted to announce that Kenyan International striker, Vincent Oburu has signed a three-year contract,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Oburu 24, has extended his stay at Zesco United after initially signing a short-term contract with the Zambian league giants. The versatile Kenyan international striker became a darling of the Zesco United faithful, scoring his first goal for the club in an explosive encounter against Nkana.

“Oburu’s exploits however were short-lived following an injury to the leg which kept him out of action until the end of season.”

The statement continued: “With Zesco United aiming to mount a strong comeback in the domestic league and an improved performance in Caf, Oburu will be the guy to watch in the 2022-23 football season.”

Zesco United coach Numba Mumamba expressed delight with Oburu’s decision to extend his stay at the club.

“We are very happy as a technical bench because the period that we gave Oburu to prove himself, he did wonders,” Mumamba told the same portal. “We only hope that what he showed us is what he will give us in the upcoming season and in the Caf competition.”

In recent years, Zesco has been a home of Kenyan players among them striker Jesse Were, defender David Owino, and goalkeeper Ian Otieno. However, so far, only Otieno is still with the club as Were and Owino have left.