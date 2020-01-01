Oboabona reminisces about Namibia goal as he eyes Nigeria recall

The 29-year-old defender is yet to play for the Super Eagles for the first time since 2016 and he remembers his only goal for the nation

Seven years after scoring his only international goal for Nigeria, Godfrey Oboabona revealed the equaliser against Namibia still makes him excited as he anticipates a return to the national team set-up.

During a Fifa World Cup qualifying match in 2013, Oboabona rescued Stephen Keshi's side from defeat with a well-struck free-kick in the 82nd minute.

The encounter in Windhoek ended 1-1 as the Super Eagles went on to make their fifth appearance on the world stage in Brazil 2014.

The former Sunshine Stars centre-back made his international debut in 2012 and was part of the winning team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Article continues below

Oboabona's last outing for the three-time African champions was in 2016 and he has expressed his desire to return to Gernot Rohr's squad as they aim to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I get goosebumps every time I watch my goal for the Super Eagles against Namibia. Can't wait to wear the green and white jersey again," he tweeted.