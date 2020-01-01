Objectives met in Cambodia, now Kedah want to reach promised land

Kedah will play in the AFC Champions League play-off round next week, and have shown that they are ready for the big stage.

Kedah capped off their pre-season preparations in style, by capturing the Smart RSN Cup 2020 trophy. The Red Eagles defeated Phnom Penh Crown 2-1 in the final match that was held at the Smart RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

Aidil Sharin Sahak's charges had earlier edged Boeung Ket 4-1 and Angkor Tiger 1-0.

Speaking after the match, the Singaporean trainer spoke of what is more important than the win; that his players are able to play the way he wants ahead of their coming encounter.

Next week Kedah will host Hong Kong's Tai Po in preliminary round two of the 2020 AFC Champions League, with the winner of the single-legged tie drawn to face Korea Republic club FC Seoul, in their last hurdle before reaching the group stage of the club competition.

Aidil is delighted that his charges showed that they are ready for the coming match.

"Tonight's game had better intensity thanks to the opposition who is a very good, physical team that has had five days' rest before tonight. This has helped tremendously before we take on Tai Po. I'm not only happy with the result, but also with what I'm seeing from the players. The combination plays that we've worked on in training resulted in the two goals and they worked together.

"Praise Allah, our objectives after 13 days in Cambodia have been met. We got the training and facilities that we wanted, and most importantly, we now have the momentum ahead of our AFC encounter," said the 42-year old trainer in an interview published by the club.

