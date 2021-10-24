Nyamweya paid us Ksh5,000, Mwendwa's FKF regime paying players below Ksh1,000 - Mariga

Former Kenya international McDonald Mariga has claimed they used to be paid Ksh5000 during Sam Nyamweya's Football Kenya Federation regime while turning out for the national team.

The former Inter Milan star said the current FKF administration is underpaying Harambee Stars players and that is why they are not motivated enough.

Poor management

"Football management in Kenya is the problem and unfortunately, we have been blaming the players so much," claimed Mariga in an interview with Radio Jambo.

"Look at Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. They were far behind us in the past few years, but look at them now.

"In Kenya, we struggle a lot to pay players and sometimes money is allocated but it does not reach the players. In some instances, the players are forced to have two jobs because they cannot survive with the salary that comes from playing football.



"This is the reason a number of players have opted to go to places like Tanzania, where they are paid good money like Ksh200,000 or even Ksh300,000. This is a big boost because you can have your siblings and family in far better conditions.



"Look at the Harambee Stars, they are being paid something below Ksh1000 when they are in the country for a day, but during our days [under Sam Nyamweya], we were given Ksh5000, and when we were on away duty, we would be given Ksh10,000. Just tell me what kind of progress that is. Where are we going?



"We are going backwards. Cutting the allowances from Ksh5000 to something like Ksh1000 is too much of a reduction.



"They have better management and are doing things in a way that is better. In Rwanda, when one is called up, players get better allowances and if they win a game, just one, they will get allowances not less than Ksh200,000."