Nyamweya calls for government and Fifa to dissolve FKF and appoint caretaker committee

Sam Nyamweya has called on the government and World governing body Fifa to move with speed and disband the Football Kenya Federation led by Nick Mwendwa after they were accused of running down the sport in the country.

With the government confirming they have been given the go-ahead to audit the federation accounts, Nyamweya, who served as the FKF boss in the last regime, has called on the Ministry of Sports to disband the current office with immediate effect.

'Current FKF regime has failed Kenyans'

“It is now clear the current FKF has failed Kenyans in their mandate to manage football in the country and I wish to thank the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed for her quick intervention to salvage what is left of the game,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The move by the Ministry of Sports to order for the audit of FKF accounts is a clear indicator that the game of football is not in safe hands; the current regime has taken the game down the drain by misappropriating funds meant to improve the sport.

“On behalf of football stakeholders in the country, I want to request the Ministry of Sports to do the following: “There have been several claims of misappropriation of funds and several malpractices, and in our view we want the government in conjunction with Fifa to disband the federation with immediate effect because it is not worth to have such a federation now.

“The government to sit down with stakeholders and Fifa so as to form a caretaker committee to take charge of running football in the country with immediate effect, by doing so, it will help the investigative team to complete their work without interference.”

The statement continued: “In conclusion, it is now obvious the current regime does not have any moral authority to run football in the country and it is also obvious that money has been misappropriated.

“The stakeholders will be satisfied when the federation is disbanded and sent home and fresh blood brought in to run football in the country.”

Permission granted

On confirming the government had received the backing of Fifa to audit FKF accounts, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said: "We got the go-ahead from Fifa. That is why we have also requested the auditors from the Kenya National Audit Office and the private sector to audit the FKF funds.

"We have been engaging Fifa to allow us to move in and help have proper structures at the FKF. Now that Fifa has allowed us, we will ensure proper management of football in this country.

"The committee’s summoning of Mr [Nick] Mwendwa will help our course to ensure accountability in the management of football in the country."

Meanwhile, the Sports Registrar has already started work to audit the federation’s accounts just three days after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered for the same.