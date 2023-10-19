WATCH: NWSL side North Carolina Courage throw shade at reporters in brilliant social media video after making them eat their words with playoff qualification

The North Carolina Courage posted a feisty social media clip on X Thursday, calling out reporters who predicted they wouldn't make the playoffs.

WHAT HAPPENED? After qualifying for the 2023 NWSL playoffs by finishing third-overall in the league standings, the Courage posted a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, calling out all of the league's media who doubted their capabilities in preseason.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Courage overcame a bit of adversity after an offseason overhaul of their squad, with nearly an entirely new backline coming into the fray in 2023. They also doubled-down on their campaign, winning the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup - the first team to ever win in back-to-back seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE COURAGE? They host Gotham FC in the first round of the 2023 playoffs on October 22 and 7 pm ET.