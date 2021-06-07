Nwosu: Super Eagles must take their chances against Cameroon

The ex-international has advised the three-time African champions to go for victory when they take on the Indomitable Lions

Henry Nwosu has urged the Nigeria national team to utilize the scoring chances that come their way when they take on Cameroon in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men lost the first outing against the Indomitable Lions 1-0 on Friday with Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scoring the only goal.

The Super Eagles had several opportunities to find the back of the net but were unable to convert any of them in Austria.

Ahead of the second game, Nwosu has urged the three-time African champions to prove their worth and avoid a second consecutive defeat.

“The first match was not bad at all. They played well but missed several scoring chances which they must work on the second game,” Nwosu told Goal.

“They must convert their chances and let the world know Nigeria are not a pushover. I believe we will defeat Cameroon.

“Rohr must use our main boys because I saw several new faces in the first match, we must go for victory.”

A number of the established Super Eagles players pulled out of the first game against the Indomitable Lions, including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Torino’s Ola Aina, due to injuries.

Nwosu believes the unavailability of the players had an adverse effect on Rohr’s squad but insisted they must perform better on Tuesday.

“Osimhen and others that withdrew from the game affected us but most importantly, they must play above what they did on Friday,” he added.

Nigeria will take on Mexico after their encounters with Cameroon in another international friendly on July 4.

The Super Eagles have lined up the friendlies as part of their preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September, respectively.

Nigeria recently sealed their place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after finishing as Group L winners.