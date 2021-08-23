Nwakaeme outshines Ghana's Cofie as Trabzonspor defeat Sivasspor

The two African stars were on target at the Senol Gunes Stadium as the Black Sea Storm maintained their unbeaten start to the season

Nigeria striker Anthony Nwakaeme and Ghana's Isaac Cofie were on target as Trabzonspor defeated Sivasspor 2-1 in a Super Lig match on Monday.

Cofie came off the bench to score the visitors' only goal in Trabzon but it was not enough to help them grab their first league win of the season.

Anastasios Bakasetas opened the scoring for Trabzonspor from the penalty spot in the 15th minute and later in the second half, Nwakaeme doubled their lead with his second league goal of the campaign.

A week ago, the Super Eagles forward was among the goals as the Black Sea Storm cruised to a 5-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in their Super Lig opener.

Sivasspor’s chance for an equaliser arrived after Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Kayode earned a penalty in the 70th minute.

Ivory Coast international Max Gradel stepped forward to take the penalty but he failed to convert, leaving Cofie to slot home the rebound.

The Ghana midfielder was introduced for Nigeria's Azubuike Okechukwu in the 54th minute and they also had two other Nigerians on parade, Kayode and Leke James.

Mali duo Mustapha Yatabare and Samba Camara were the other Africans in action for Sivasspor while Guinea's Fode Koita and Ivory Coast forward Gervinho were in action for Trabzonspor.

Monday's result powered Trabzonspor to the second spot in the Super Lig table having secured two wins in their first two matches of the season.

Abdullah Avci's side will aim to extend their league form to the Uefa Europa Conference League play-offs when they visit Roma on Thursday. They are hoping to fight-back from a 2-1 loss and progress to the group stage.

After the European outing, Trabzonspor are scheduled to play Giresunspor for their next Super Lig fixture on Sunday.

Sivasspor are also in the Conference League play-offs and they are looking to overturn a 2-1 loss to FC Kobenhavn when they travel to the capital city of Denmark for their return fixture on Thursday.

They are currently without a point after two games and their next league match is at home against Goztepe on Sunday.