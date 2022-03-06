Nwakaeme helps Trabzonspor hold Osayi-Samuel's Fenerbahce

Anthony Nwakaeme scored Trabzonspor’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday.

After failing to score in Tuesday's Turkish Cup encounter against Kayserispor, Nwakaeme returned to the scoresheet to help Abdullah Avci's men extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions.

The 32-year-old broke the deadlock at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the 22nd minute and the goal separated the two teams for the majority of the game until Miha Zajc’s equaliser in the 71st minute.

Nwakaeme's effort was not enough to give Trabzonspor their sixth straight win in the Turkish top-flight but the lone point extended their lead at the top of the league table to 67 points after 28 matches.

With 10 goals in 22 league appearances, the Super Eagles striker is behind Andreas Cornelius in Trabzonspor's scoring chart and he saw 87 minutes of action.

Guinea's Fode Koita and Ivory Coast's Jean Kouassi were also on parade for the Black Sea Storm but they were introduced late in the encounter.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, had Nigerian descent Bright Osayi-Samuel in action for the entire duration but he could not add to his tally of a goal and an assist in 23 matches.

The Yellow Canaries are third in the Super Lig table but 20 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Nwakaeme will turn his attention to next Sunday league fixture with Trabzonspor scheduled to host struggling Goztepe at the Senol Gunes Stadium