The end for Nuno Tavares at Arsenal? Defender close to Premier League loan move which includes option to buy

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is closing in on a loan move to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

  • Tavares spent 22-23 season with Marseille
  • Joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021
  • 23-year-old looks to be heading to The City Ground

WHAT HAPPENED? After falling out of favor once more under Mikel Arteta this summer, the 23-year-old defender looks to be heading north to join up with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side for the 2023/24 campaign. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Tavares's loan agreement will have an option-to-buy agreement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what has been a difficult time ever since arriving in north London, the former Benfica man enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Marseille last season, making 31 appearances and even scoring 6 goals along the way. He has, however, only made 13 starts in the Premier League for the Gunners throughout his time at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAVARES?: The Portuguese youngster is said to have already informed parent club Arsenal of his desire to join Nottingham Forest and the deal looks set to be complete soon.

