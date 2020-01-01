Nuno says beating Mourinho is 'nothing special' as Wolves fight back against Tottenham

A 3-2 win for his team saw them surpass his former mentor in the Premier League table but the Wanderers manager said it wasn't the important detail

Nuno Espirito Santo said that beating former manager Jose Mourinho was not a big deal after his Wolves side came from behind to defeat Spurs 3-2 , bypassing them into sixth place in the process.

Nuno was a reserve goalkeeper under Mourinho at Porto when the Portuguese club won the Champions League in 2004.

Sunday’s result, combined with other games over the Premier League weekend, increase Wolves’ chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and Nuno insisted that the win in a hard-fought game was more meaningful than beating a former mentor.

"It's nothing special,” he told Match of The Day, when asked if it meant more to beat Mourinho “[it] was a very, very tough game.

“I have huge admiration for Jose Mourinho, for me he is a reference."

Wolves played a game on Thursday night in the Europa League and Nuno was delighted by his side's resilience to twice come back from a goal behind against Spurs.

The hosts opened the scoring through Steven Bergwijn after 13 minutes before Matt Doherty pulled one back, only for Serge Aurier to give Spurs a 2-1 lead before half time.

Nuno’s team roared back in the second period with Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez getting on the scoresheet to secure all three points.

He said that his team gave it everything they had and that if they continued to do that they could overcome any obstacle.

“It's amazing the energy levels that we put into the game,” the 46-year-old added.

“They recover very well. It's a challenge, and when you really embrace the challenge you give everything you have, and this is what we are doing.”

Wolves have a break this midweek before playing five games in 15 days between March 7 and 22.

They face Olympiacos, who eliminated Arsenal, in a Europa League last-16 tie, and will take on three struggling Premier League clubs domestically in that span.

They will face Brighton, West Ham and Bournemouth, who are 15th, 16th and 18th in the table respectively in those games.

A fifth-place finish in the Premier League might guarantee Champions League football next season, as would a Europa League triumph.