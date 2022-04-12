‘Nunez to Manchester United or Arsenal?’ – Fans divided over potential transfer of Benfica star
Manchester United and Arsenal fans have taken to social media to urge their teams to go for the services of Benfica star Darwin Nunez.
The 22-year-old Uruguayan international has been in great form for the Eagles so far in this campaign where he has managed 31 goals from 36 games in all competitions. Last Tuesday, he scored against Liverpool in the Champions League as the Portuguese side went down 3-1.
He followed his goal against the Reds with a hat-trick as Benfica defeated Belenenses SAD 3-1 in a Primeira Liga fixture at Estadio da Luz on Saturday. His superb display has caught the eyes of many top European clubs among them Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham United, and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.
With reports emerging Nunez will leave Benfica in the summer, Arsenal fans have prevailed upon the top brass to go for his services as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left to sign for Barcelona, and Alexandre Lacazette, who could likely leave when his contract comes to an end.
Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have also asked their management to sign the 22-year-old, insisting he can be a good replacement for Edinson Cavani. Below is how Manchester United fans reacted on Twitter to the news Benfica are willing to sell Nunez.
In the same breath, a section of Arsenal fans feel signing Nunez will be good for the North London club alongside Nigeria and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Mali international Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Meanwhile, another fan has called on the Arsenal board to sign the player.
Another set of supporters feels Nunez is being hyped, and that he is not good enough for the two clubs.
Manchester United or Arsenal? Where would you like Nunez to play next season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.