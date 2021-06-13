Npfl: Kano Pillars and Akwa United clash postponed due to pitch invasion

The top-of-the-table game at the Sani Abacha Stadium has been moved to Monday morning after the visitors walked off the pitch first

The Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Kano Pillars and Akwa United was abandoned on Sunday evening but it will continue again by 8am on Monday.

The tensed encounter for supremacy in the Nigeria top-flight table was rescheduled after the visitors reportedly walked off the Sani Abacha Stadium in protest for a late goal.

The game had an unusual scenario with fans present in Kano to witness the crucial fixture despite the restriction placed by the Nigeria Football Federation to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, drama ensued in the closing stages of the match after Kano Pillars had the ball in the back of the net but the Promise Keeepers failed to complete the match.

The late goal by the hosts forced fans to invade the pitch, and match officials and the visitors ran off to the dressing room for safety as well.

Following the long hiatus, Kano Pillars through their social media platform confirmed that the encounter will continue on Monday morning.

The League Management Company are yet to comment on the situation if either of the teams will be charged for the misconduct.

Kano Pillars are second in the NPFL table with 49 points after 27 matches, and they trail Kennedy Boboye's men who sit at the top of the standings by a point.