Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to ride on the momentum they gained from their crucial 3-1 win over league leaders Arsenal.
That result helped them close the gap at the top of the table and City will want to pile the pressure on the Gunners.
Since losing to Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, Nottingham Forest have defeated Leeds United and lost to Fulham. Their mixed run of form has seen them drop to 14th in the standings and taking on City will be a monumental task for Saturday's hosts.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
Date:
February 18, 2023
Kick-off:
10:00am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
City Ground
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on the Peacock.
In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will not be telecast.
The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
NA
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Nottingham Forest team news and squad
Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are the latest additions to the medical room at Nottingham Forest.
Aside from the duo, Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate will also miss the game due to injuries. Jesse Lingard and Ryan Yates are doubtful to feature.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Navas, Hennessey
Defenders
Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier
Midfielders
Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Scarpa, Ayew
Forwards
Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten
Manchester City team news and squad
Manchester City will continue to miss John Stones who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is not expected to return this month.
Pep Guardiola has fully fit squad to take on Nottingham Forest otherwise.
Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Dias, Laporte, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis.
Midfielders
Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer.
Forwards
Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland