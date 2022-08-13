Nottingham Forest transfer target Dennis misses out, Kamara sees red as Watford defeat Burnley

The 24-year-old Super Eagle was not in the matchday squad as the Hornets continued their unbeaten start to the season at Vicarage Road

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis was not dressed for action while Ivory Coast defender Hassane Kamara was sent off as Watford defeated Burnley 1-0 in an EFL Championship fixture on Friday.

Going into the third game of the season at Vicarage Road, the 24-year-old Super Eagle had started in the opening two - 1-0 victory against Sheffield United and 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion - but was conspicuously missing as the Hornets needed a 45th-minute strike from Tom Cleverley to continue their unbeaten start.

Earlier on Friday, reports emerged that promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest had agreed a £20m deal to sign Dennis.

His absence saw Watford parade against the Clarets without a Nigerian player this campaign since defender William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were also missing from the matchday squad.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr kept his starting role upfront as he partnered Ken Sema and Brazilian Joao Pedro in a front three. The Lion of Teranga had a great chance to put his side ahead in the 23rd minute but his final touch after a cross from Sema was cut out for a fruitless corner.

However, Sarr was involved as Watford took the lead when he exchanged passes with Sema, who in turn laid the ball to Cleverley and the former Manchester United midfielder slid in to score past Arijanet Muric.

Sarr featured for 64 minutes and was replaced by Ivorian Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who came on for his competitive debut since joining from Belgian outfit Charleroi.

However, with 10 minutes left to the final whistle, Kamara was given his marching orders after he was adjudged to have fouled a charging Vitinho.

Kamara's exit saw Watford manager Rob Edwards turn to the bench and he introduced Christian Kabasele. Despite Burnley mounting a flurry of attacks, Watford held on to claim their second win of the season.

Watford will next travel to face Birmingham City at St. Andrew's on Tuesday.