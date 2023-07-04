Nottingham Forest flop Jonjo Shelvey invited fan back to his house with Jesse Lingard & Chris Wood to watch his 10-minute long 'playmaker' YouTube compilation

An Arsenal supporter has revealed that Jonjo Shelvey once invited her back to his house to watch a 10-minute compilation video of his own highlights.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international was on the move during the January transfer window as he swapped life at Newcastle United for that at Nottingham Forest. The 31-year-old has failed to make an impact at the City Ground, with Steve Cooper quickly taking to dropping him entirely from first-team plans, and Shelvey would appear to still be pining for the Magpies that he left behind at St James’ Park. An Arsenal supporter on the dating app Hinge can prove as much, with it revealed that Shelvey invited her back alongside Forest team-mates Chris Wood and Jesse Lingard, only for the trio to sit and watch a “playmaker” video on YouTube.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The supporter in question, known as Sophie, has said on Hinge under the ‘Most spontaneous thing I’ve done’ category: “Go back to Jonjo Shelvey's with Lingard and Chris Wood while he proceeds to put his own football clips on YouTube for us to watch.”

WHAT NEXT? The video in question is called ‘Jonjo Shelvey | The Playmaker (Skills & Goals Newcastle United)' and has been watched 74,000 times since it was posted over four years ago.