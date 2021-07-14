Notti Magiche: GOAL partner with London-based Italian artist David Buonaguidi to commemorate EURO success

GOAL have created a limited-edition charity print, with all profits going to support those affected by Coronavirus in both Italy and England

To celebrate those Magical Nights in Rome, Munich and London, GOAL has partnered with London-based Italian artist David Buonaguidi to create a limited-edition charity print, with all profits going to support those affected by Coronavirus in both Italy and England.

Italy fans can now immortalise that historic evening with this unique piece that features the words ‘NOTTI MAGICHE’ in Buonaguidi’s trademark shock pink font on a map of Europe, with stars to denote the location of each of Italy’s victories in Euro 2020.

Buonaguidi rose to prominence in 2003 with his now iconic ‘MAKE TEA NOT WAR’ poster for an anti-war march, which now hangs in the Trento museum of modern art.

Combining his unique printing style with the beautiful game, this one-time, limited edition print went into production at the final whistle and is now available to buy.

Find out more and get yours at now at www.goalnottimagiche.com