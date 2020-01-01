'I was not well in my head' - Sheffield Utd star Mousset reveals family issues that affected form for Europe-chasing Blades

The 24-year-old centre-forward explains why his goalscoring exploits slowed mid-season and insists his side can defy expectations this season

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has revealed that family issues were the reason behind his drop-off in form at the end of last year.

The 24-year-old joined the newly-promoted Blades in the summer from Bournemouth and started well, netting five goals and recording a further three assists in his first 11 Premier League appearances for his new club.

However, following an early opener in a 1-1 draw with Wolves in December, Mousset failed to register a goal or an assist in his subsequent 11 league outings, before laying on John Lundstram’s late winner as a substitute against his former club Bournemouth in February.

The forward explained that off-field issues were to blame for his goal drought as they took his focus off football.

“I have to be more consistent in my performances,” Mousset said in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“But without looking for excuses, I also had facts in my personal life that affected me. If I was less decisive at one point, it was because I was not well in my head.

“It's not easy to talk about it, but basically I had two big family problems in the space of two weeks.

“It happened in December, around the end of year celebrations. I was not at all in it, I was elsewhere. It's better now. I give myself completely to training to resume my rhythm.”

Mousset was also bullish about the seventh-placed Blades’ chances of securing European football next season.

“Of course we think about [earning European football],” he continued. “It's normal. We will fight until the end to try to grab a European place.

“Our position may surprise because we are promoted, but the squad works well. The coach [Chris Wilder] always puts us back on track. It is no coincidence and we will continue to work to get there.

“[We must] simply play our football. It will be necessary to build intensity as our opponents do and if we succeed, it should [be enough].”

Wilder’s side are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have earned a home tie against Arsenal. Should the Blades fall short in the league, a dramatic cup run could provide them with an alternative route into Europe.