WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss, speaking ahead of his side's Champions League game with Napoli, was asked whether he feared his team could be in decline after a run of underwhelming results and performances this season, which culminated in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "I think the judgement for this should come later on in the season, or maybe at the end. If you say that's it for this group of players, or whatever, or for this manager, I don't think that's 100 percent fair in this moment, to judge the team or the squad, because we never had them available.

"It was never a quick fix, and now it looks like it's not a quick fix, but we will not stop fighting. I didn't read anything but probably everything will be judged about me now, which is absolutely fine. People look at me and say 'he looks tired' or whatever. I'm not. I cannot give that excuse.

"My job is not only being here when the sun is shining and somebody gives us a trophy. My job is to be there when we have to go through a really rough period as well, and I will do that, with all I have, and even more if possible. I'm ready to play against Napoli, but I didn't play against Leeds, physically. Now we have to find 11 to start, and give them a proper fight. There's only one way to face it. Go for it. That's what we will do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool currently sit ninth in the Premier League table after 12 games, but secured Champions League progress with victory over Ajax last week, and could top Group A by beating Napoli, the Serie A leaders, by four clear goals at Anfield.

