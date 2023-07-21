‘Not scared’ – Raphael Varane reacts to Erik ten Hag’s decision to make Bruno Fernandes Man Utd captain after axing Harry Maguire

Raphael Varane says Erik ten Hag’s decision to strip Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy proves he is “not scared” of making big calls.

Dutch coach making brave decision

Armband taken off defender

Portuguese playmaker now skipper

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils will be working with a new permanent skipper in 2023-24, with the armband passed to Bruno Fernandes – who filled in for Maguire on a regular basis last season. Ten Hag has taken that responsibility away from the most expensive defender in world football, with Maguire seemingly being nudged towards the exits at Old Trafford. Varane is pleased to see Ten Hag acting decisively, with the Dutchman continuing to show who is in charge.

WHAT THEY SAID: World Cup winner Varane has told ESPN: “He wants a team with character and he's the leader so he has to show it himself. He's not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility. That is what we expect from the manager. He did it so I think, with things like this, you show by example. He knows exactly what he wants. He's shown that determination and from the first day we've known exactly what we've had to do and where he wants to go. It's all clear for the players and for the team and we have a good connection with the manager.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes is one of several leaders in the United camp, with Varane also sitting in that talent pool alongside the likes of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. The Frenchman added on the Red Devils requiring players to step up all over the field: “We need players with character and personality. If you want to win big trophies you need that kind of character. The difference between a good team and a top team is sometimes something mental. We need to believe, we need determination and the character of the players is something important.”

WHAT NEXT? United are currently in the United States as part of their pre-season preparations, with Ten Hag’s side due to open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.