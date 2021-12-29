Liverpool's Klopp 'will not blame Salah' for missed penalty against Leicester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has absolved winger Mohamed Salah from blame after he missed a penalty in their 1-0 Premier League defeat against Leicester City on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Egypt international had the chance to put the Reds ahead in the 15th minute when they were awarded a penalty but his left-footed effort was stopped by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at King Power Stadium.

Despite Salah’s effort to score from the rebound, the ball hit the crossbar before it was cleared away from danger and it was the first time the Pharaoh had failed to score from the penalty spot in four years.

Salah’s last penalty miss for Liverpool came in the 3-0 home win against Huddersfield on October 28, 2017.

Leicester held on after the penalty miss to score through second-half substitute Ademola Lookman in the 59th minute and hand Liverpool their second defeat of the season.

When asked about Salah’s penalty miss, Klopp told Liverpool's official website: “There’s not a little bit of blame or whatever. He scores usually from these situations but tonight he didn’t.

“It was a little bit like the whole game was. Salah is part of the team and usually, he is better in this situation like the team is usually better in a football game. Tonight [Tuesday] we weren’t and that’s why we lost.”

Klopp continued: “We needed obviously some effort not to score tonight; we had quite a few chances and we were close. It would have made the game better actually, but if I would sit here – and I know it’s easy to say – and we had won it 2-1, which was obviously possible, I wouldn’t have liked the game anyway.

“You can say these things like the dirty games are very important and that’s all true, but tonight I didn’t like a lot in our football game, to be honest.

“That’s not cool, that’s not why we do it, so we have to do better and we have a few days to talk it through, think it through, improve and go again.”

Salah – who boasts 15 goals in the top-flight so far this season – will be lead the Egypt squad heading to the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon from January 9.