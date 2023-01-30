‘I’m not leaving’ – Arsenal face Fresneda transfer snub as youngster vows to remain at Real Valladolid

Ivan Fresneda appears to have ruled out a January transfer to Arsenal, with the teenager telling Real Valladolid supporters: “I’m not leaving.”

Youngster attracting attention

Dortmund another of his suitors

Has no plans to move in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old full-back is said to have emerged as a target for the Gunners as they seek to add greater depth to Premier League title-chasing ranks at Emirates Stadium. A £13 million ($16m) deal was reportedly agreed at one stage, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund were also said to be in the mix, with the 18-year-old’s many suitors prepared to loan him back to Valladolid until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fresneda has, however, suggested that no deal will be done before the winter closes, with the youngster telling fans while signing autographs: “No, I’m not leaving, calm down.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fresneda was left out of Valladolid’s squad for a meeting with Valencia on Saturday, as speculation continued to rage regarding his future, but he seemingly has no desire to move on any time soon.

WHAT NEXT? Spain U19 international Fresneda, who previously spent time in the academy system at Real Madrid, has taken in 14 appearances for Valladolid and is considered to be one of European football’s hottest defensive prospects.