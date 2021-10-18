No Zaha as Crystal Palace start Ayew against Arsenal

Wilfried Zaha has been excluded from the Crystal Palace squad to face Arsenal in Monday’s Premier League fixture.

Going by the line up released by the Eagles, the Cote d’Ivoire international will play no part against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

However, no reason has been given for the African star’s exclusion from the crunch fixture against Mikel Arteta’s men.

“Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke start in attack for Crystal Palace against Arsenal at the Emirates, as Wilfried Zaha misses out,” a statement from Palace website read.

“Jordan Ayew joins the duo in attack with Zaha unavailable, ahead of Luka Milivojevic, Conor Gallagher and James McArthur in midfield.

“Patrick Vieira has elected for a familiar back five for the Eagles, with Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi in central defence, Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell out wide, and Vicente Guaita in goal.”

Nonetheless, Zaha’s absence could spell doom for the Selhurst Park giants having won just three of the last 23 English topflight matches without the former Manchester United star (two draws, 18 defeats).

However, the Eagles did win their last of such away game in the tournament, defeating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 back in February.

In the absence of the Ivorian, Ghana international will lead the charge for goals as he joins Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard in a three-man attack.

Article continues below

Senegal star Cheikhou Kouyate, Nigeria prospect Michael Olise and Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp would be hoping to get some minutes of action – albeit, as substitutes.

On the other hand, Gabon international Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will lead Arsenal attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation adopted by Arteta as Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey were also included in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Egypt Mohamed Elneny, Congo prospect Albert Lokonga alongside Cape Verdean star Nuno Tavares will start from the bench.