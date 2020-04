No Valverde, No Ramos: Boateng names best managers, Klopp aside

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona forward has identified the best tacticians he has ever played under apart from the Liverpool boss

Kevin-Prince Boateng has named Jurgen Klopp, Massimiliano Allegri, Quique Setien and Roberto De Zerbi as his greatest managers, overlooking Juande Ramos and Ernesto Valverde among others.

The 33-year-old played under 21 managers in 12 different teams – winning five titles in all.

Boateng won his first-ever title at Tottenham Hotspur as Juande Ramos led the team to a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea in the 2008 English League Cup Final.

While on loan at Barcelona, the Ghanaian won La Liga title under Valverde before heading for Fiorentina.

However, neither Ramos nor Valverde made the ex- Schalke 04 star’s cut. Instead, he picked four led by his former manager at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp.

“The hottest and funniest was Klopp. He's just a great guy who makes you laugh out of the field,” Boateng told Sport1.

“He is also an outstanding trainer. Klopp is one who has everything. I celebrate him because he is emotional and doesn’t hide it.

“He's like a fan on the pitch. I love that. But I was lucky because I often had the right coach.

“Whether Allegri, with whom I learned tactics and defense, Setien, who showed me a lot in football with the Tiki-Taka.

“One of the best coaches I've ever had was Roberto De Zerbi in Sassuolo. He has incredible visions and he gave me the freedom I needed. He would say, ‘Please don't get a red card. If your temper comes up, pick it down and just play soccer’.”

Boateng joined Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina. Before the Turkish football league was suspended, he had featured six times and providing two goals for Sergen Yalcin’s men.