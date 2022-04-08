‘No Partey, no Champions League’ – Arsenal fans furious as Ghana star ruled out for weeks
Arsenal fans have taken to social media to react to the news midfielder Thomas Partey had suffered damage to a muscle in his right thigh during their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Monday.
The 28-year-old Ghana international limped out of the fixture at Selhurst Park and was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat.
On Thursday, Arsenal revealed in a statement the former Atletico Madrid player is facing at least a few weeks out of action and further revealed he will be sent to see a specialist about the issue.
The Black Star had started to enjoy life in North London, especially in the current campaign where he had managed to score two Premier League goals – against Aston Villa and Leicester City - from 24 appearances.
The statement has not gone down well with the club’s faithful, who feel his absence in the remaining nine matches could deny the team a chance to return to Champions League next season.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Partey’s injury news.
While most fans are not happy with the news, another section has wished the player a quick recovery.
Meanwhile, one supporter has explained his pain after discovering Partey’s injury news while another feels Arsenal will face a monumental task against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United to secure a Champions League spot in the coming fixtures.
A section of other fans feels Arsenal have over-relied on the Black Stars midfielder this season and it was time they get reinforcements.
