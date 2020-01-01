No Osimhen as Koulibaly starts for Napoli against Rijeka

The Nigeria international will not play a part when the Parthenopeans take on the Croatian club in the European competition

Victor Osimhen has not been named in Napoli's squad while Kalidou Koulibaly will be starting against Rijeka in their Europa League game on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international has managed one goal and one assist for the Parthenopeans since his big-money move from Lille in the summer.

The forward featured prominently for Gennaro Gattuso’s men in their opening two games in the European competition but yet to open his account for the club in the tournament.

His teammate and Senegal international Koulibaly has been handed his third start and eighth appearance for the Parthenopeans across all competitions in this campaign.

Algeria international Faouzi Ghoulam has been named in the Parthenopeans’ bench and will hope to make his first appearance in the competition this season.

Napoli are currently second behind AZ Alkmaar with three points from two games and will aim to secure their second win in the top European competition.

The Parthenopeans lost against Sassuolo in their last league game and the African stars will hope to help them return to winning ways.

Senegal defender Koulibaly has featured in more than 70 games in European competitions in his entire career.

Osimhen has made seven appearances in the tournaments, including two in Europa League while Ghoulam has featured in 29 games.