'I have no idea what that is' - Potter on his 'glow up' and a haircut that cost 'a lot more' than he realised

Graham Potter has address his 'glow up' since joining Chelsea and admitted to having an expensive haircut.

Potter told he has had a 'glow up'

Admitted to an expensive haircut

Once said he would never be a 'sexy' manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Much has been made of Potter's appointment at Chelsea, with some suggesting his arrival at Stamford Bridge has coincided with him having a 'glow up' of sorts. Potter has admitted his new role has seen him on TV far more than he would wish but he conceded his new look, which includes a haircut, has helped him 'grow in to his face'.

WHAT HE SAID: "Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a 'glow up'," Potter said. "I have no idea what that is. I am growing into my face like fine wine. I have had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair. So probably that has made a difference, I don't know. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When previously linked to the Everton job, Potter was resigned to never being a sexy manager. He alluded to his name, as well as his "long face and ginger beard". Whatever he's done is certainly working as he has won four of his first five games in charge of the Blues, including a double over AC Milan in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The games come thick and fast in the coming weeks. Chelsea are on the road for their next two fixtures, facing Aston Villa and Brentford away, before welcoming Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in Potter's first big domestic test of the season.