Demba Ba has explained how former Chelsea captain John Terry stood up to confront ex-coach Rafael Benitez after their defeat to Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final encounter.

Ba scored the Blues’ only goal as they bowed out of that competition after a 2-1 defeat to City in April 2013, but the aftermath was a heated atmosphere in the Blues’ dressing room.

Benitez had discussed their lack of intensity, but Terry stood up to defend his teammates and Ba believes the former England captain played a major role in contributing to their outstanding run.

“Big players will take responsibility on the pitch but also off it when things don’t go the right way,” Ba told the Athletic.

“I remember when we lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, Rafa was criticising our lack of intensity after the game. But John Terry went: ‘No gaffer, the problem is that our training lacks intensity.’

“Rafa’s training was mostly tactical, but the players wanted it to be more full-blooded. So the two of them had a frank exchange of views in front of everyone, and the next day, the whole team got together to talk things through as well. We didn’t lose any more games after that.”

In 2012, Benitez succeeded Champions League-winning coach Roberto Di Matteo at Stamford Bridge but he was not welcomed by the fans despite helping the club to win the 2012-13 Europa League title which was Ba’s first major title.

The 36-year-old who retired from professional football in September, described the experience as ‘crazy’.

“It was weird because Rafa was getting booed by the Chelsea supporters at every game,” he said. “To see your manager getting booed all the time is crazy. But he stayed focused.

“He managed to get us into the Champions League, we finished third, he won the Europa League, and we went to two semi-finals in the domestic cups. So he must have been good.”

Ba, meanwhile, relieved the moments he enjoyed during his playing career and he picked the atmosphere at Newcastle United where he scored 36 Premier League goals as the outstanding one.

“When you go to St James’ Park, through the tunnel and you turn around to see that massive stand, and you hear that noise for the first time, it gives you the chills,” the ex-Senegal star said.

“It’s that feeling that I miss most since retiring from football last month. I have experienced other joyful times, especially at Besiktas, but the connection with the Newcastle supporters was so deep, the bond inside the dressing room so strong, and I scored many goals… it was the perfect combination.

“I have so much love and respect for them, and they have love and respect for me, until today. They’re grateful for what I did for them, and so I am, for what they did for me.”