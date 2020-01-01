No deadline day drama for Everton's Holgate as England call beckons

The young defender is glad of the opportunities he has been given this season and his form has seen him mentioned in the international reckoning

Like so many others on Friday, Mason Holgate will have sat and watched as deadline day unfolded.

This time, though, there will have been no anxious looks at the yellow ticker on Sky Sports News, no impending sense of dread.

It wasn’t like that back in August, as Everton sought desperately to add to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season. The Blues were busy, paying big money to land midfielder Alex Iwobi from Arsenal.

Of more importance to Holgate, though, were the moves that didn’t materialise. Everton missed out on loan deals for Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori as the minutes ticked by.

Disappointment for their fans, delight for a young defender desperate for a first-team chance.

“I was sat counting down the seconds,” smiles Holgate. “We were linked with a lot of players in the summer, a lot of centre-backs, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look at that and wonder.

“I was thinking I might need to get out again if I want to play. I knew I was turning 23 this season, and I couldn’t afford to be sitting around and waiting. Luckily from my point of view, the club never managed to sign anybody. I guess that gave me an opportunity.”

A year ago, Holgate may have feared that opportunity would never come at Goodison Park. With Zouma, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina all ahead of him in the pecking order, chances were at a premium.

Then came an offer he couldn’t refuse; West Brom, chasing promotion from the Championship, came in with a loan offer. Drop down a division, but play football.

Tough decision?

“Not at all,” he says. “I was desperate to go out. I just wanted to play. I didn’t care where it was, what division. You can only get to a certain level through training. I needed to be playing games.

“It was the best thing I ever did. You get a taste of playing, and you want more of it. It builds that hunger. If I had my time again, I’d 100 per cent go out on loan. Your career is short, and if you’re not playing then it’s easy for people to forget about you.

“I remember being in the Trafford Centre one Saturday when Everton were playing, and I hated it. There was nothing there for me. I wanted to be out and involved in games. I loved every second of my time at West Brom.”

Holgate’s time with the Baggies ended unfortunately, with a missed penalty in the play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa, but it is clear that his memories of the Hawthorns are positive ones.

“It’s a Premier League club, 100 per cent,” he says.

Holgate himself always felt he was a Premier League player too, and has been able to show that since his return to Merseyside. Despite a slow start to the season personally – he didn’t start a league game until late October – and despite Everton’s well-documented struggles collectively, the confident Yorkshireman has established himself as a regular.

Always talented, always comfortable on the ball and always quick, he speaks openly about adding some much-needed physicality to his game. Everton play Watford on Saturday, and Holgate recalls a previous meeting with the Hornets in which their captain, Troy Deeney, “threw me around for 90 minutes like I was a ragdoll.”

In the past, he says, that sort of thing was happening too often.

“I always wanted to play at centre-back,” Holgate says. “But physically I probably wasn’t there.

“I’d know what was coming but I couldn’t stop it. I’d try and plant my body, but against a tough, physical striker it was tough. I just had to improve.”

That improvement came through endless hours in the gym, both at Finch Farm and a private centre near his Cheshire home. Theo Walcott, his Everton team-mate, became a regular companion.

“It wasn’t lifting massive weights for the sake of it,” Holgate says. “It was with performance in mind. I had to improve my core strength.

“I spent a lot of time in the gym, and I’ve noticed the difference. I’ve been up against most strikers this season and I feel like I can stand my ground a lot more now. That’s been a massive thing.”

Everton’s form, of course, has been sketchy, bad enough for Marco Silva to lose his job in December. Under his replacement, Carlo Ancelotti, they head into the weekend 12th in the Premier League, though remarkably they are just four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

“It’s been disappointing,” Holgate says. “Liverpool [in the FA Cup] was a low point, we came off after that game and we knew it wasn’t good enough.

“But there’s still an opportunity to end the season positively and get into that top five. It’s about your character, are you going to step up and be counted?”

On a personal level, things have improved. Indeed, Holgate is now being touted for a first senior England call-up. Gareth Southgate is expected to name an experimental squad for March’s friendlies with Italy and Denmark, and the former Barnsley man is certainly one of the names on his radar.

Article continues below

“Of course, it’s something that everybody aspires to,” he says. “I’m no different, but ultimately it’s not my decision. All I can do is keep performing well for Everton, and if Gareth sees that and thinks I can bring something to England then I’ll be over the moon.

“But if I don’t get the chance, then that’s not going to derail me. I’ll carry on giving everything I can for Everton.”

He adds: “But it’s just nice to be in the conversation I guess. Nobody would have even thought about me this time last year, so it just shows what can happen, I suppose!”